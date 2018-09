Japanese volleyball player Yamato Fushimi makes a return shot in a match against Argentina on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 during a match of the Volleyball Men's World Championship which his team won 3-2. EFE-EPA/Claudio Giovannini

Argentine volleyball player Alexis Gonzalez makes a return shot in a match against Japan on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in which his team secured a spot in the second round of the Volleyball Men's World Championship despite losing this match 3-2. EFE-EPA/Claudio Giovannini

Coach Julio Velasco directs the Argentine volleyball team in a match against Japan on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in which his squad secured a spot in the second round of the Volleyball Men's World Championship despite losing this match 3-2. EFE-EPA/Claudio Giovannini

Argentina secured a spot in the second round of the Volleyball Men's World Championship despite losing 3-2 to Japan here Tuesday.

Japan went ahead to win the first set 26-24, but Argentina turned the scoreboard around by winning the second 25-20 and the third 32-30.