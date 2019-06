Argentine national soccer team captain Lionel Messi arrives at his hotel after practice in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina and Paraguay, which got off to rough starts at the 2019 Copa America, will square off later this week at Mireirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

The squads will meet on Wednesday in a second-round Group B match, a clash that both teams enter following disappointing opening performances.