Luis Scola of Argentina (R) in action against Sebastian Izaguirre of Uruguay during the qualifying match for the 2019 China World Cup at the Penarol Palace in Montevideo, Uruguay, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO ANFITTI

Marcos Delia of Argentina (L) in action against Nicolas Catala (R) of Uruguay during the qualifying match for the 2019 China World Cup at the Penarol Palace in Montevideo, Uruguay, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO ANFITTI

Luis Scola of Argentina (C) in action against Mathias Calfani (foward) and Luciano Parodi (back) of Uruguay during the qualifying match for the 2019 China World Cup at the Penarol Palace in Montevideo, Uruguay, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO ANFITTI

Argentina beat Uruguay 102 to 58 in Montevideo on Sunday, with a remarkable performance of Luis Scola and Nicolas Laprovittola, in the last match day of the Group A qualifier for the 2019 Basketball World Cup (FIBA) in China.

With this victory, Argentina led with 12 points and qualified for the group stage, while Uruguay came in second place of the group with 9 points.