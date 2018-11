Argentina's fans cheer on their team before a friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium, in Mendoza, Argentina, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Reynoso

Argentina's Erik Lamela (L) vies for the ball against Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga (R) during a friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PACHY REYNOSO

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado (R) and Ramiro Funes Mori (L) vie for the ball against Mexico's Henry Martin (C) during a friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PACHY REYNOSO

Argentina's Mauro Icardi (R) celebrates after scoring with Rodrigo De Paul (C) and Eric Lamela (L) during a friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium, in Mendoza, Argentina, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Pachy Reynoso

Argentina's national team ended both the year 2018 and Lionel Scaloni's term as interim coach with a 2-0 win over Mexico on Tuesday, playing in the Malvinas Argentinas stadium, in Mendoza.

The first goal was scored by Mauro Icardi shortly before the 2nd minute and the next was scored by Paulo Dybala, who had entered just before the 86th minute.