Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Faurie (C) speaks next to Brazil's ambassador Sergio França (L) and the Director of Consular Affairs of Argentina Luis Maria Sobron during a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentina's foreign ministry announced Thursday that it would establish a temporary joint consular office with Brazil in St. Petersburg to assist citizens from the two countries who will travel to Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

"We decided to launch this initiative because of our historical links with Brazil. We are expecting large numbers of fans from our two soccer-loving countries to travel to Russia," Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie told reporters.