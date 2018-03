Aleksandr Kolomeytsev (R) of Lokomotiv Moscow in action against Angel Correa (L) of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Europe League soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa was called up on Friday by Argentine national coach Jorge Sampaoli for upcoming friendlies against Spain and Italy.

Correa, who has not worn the national shirt in almost a year, is the newest addition to the list of 27 players released earlier this week.