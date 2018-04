Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Conmebol qualification match between Argentina and Peru at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

A woman crys in front of a portrait of a man, that was killed during last week's protests, at the Cristo roundabout during a march in Managua, Nicaragua, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Hundreds of people attend a demonstration held to protest against the government of President Daniel Ortega, in Managua, Nicaragua, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The Argentine Football Association on Friday canceled a planned friendly match between Argentina and Nicaragua ahead of the World Cup due to security concerns over ongoing social unrest in the central American country.

At least 38 people have died during protests against social security reforms.