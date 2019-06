The Argentina women’s soccer team head coach Carlos Borrello poses for a photo during an interview with EFE in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Sebastián Meresman

The head coach of the Argentine women’s national soccer team, Carlos Borrello, told Efe that having qualified for the FIFA World Cup gave hope and motivation to young girls who want to play soccer in the South American country.

Borrello has steered Argentina to its only two previous World Cup appearances in 2003 and 2007 in the United States and China respectively.