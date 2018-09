Photograph showing Argentina's Matias Vargas (c) vying for the ball with Guatemala's Cristian Jimenez (r) and Frank de Leon (l) during a friendly match at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, Sept 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mike Nelson

Photograph showing Venezuela's Rolf Feltscher (r) vying for the ball with Colombia's Mateus Uribe (l) during a friendly match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sept 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joe Skipper

Both Argentina and Colombia will be without their biggest stars and with interim coaches on the touch-line when they face each other here Tuesday in a friendly match.

Lionel Scaloni is set to lead Argentina for the six upcoming friendlies spread throughout the rest of the year, after the team fired Jorge Sampaoli following the 2018 World Cup in Russia.