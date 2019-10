Argentina's Lucas Ocampos (R in black) scores a goal against Germany during an international friendly in Dortmund, Germany, on Wednesday, Oct. 9. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

An Argentina side without Lionel Messi - serving an international suspension - conceded two goals before coming back to draw 2-2 with Germany here Wednesday in a friendly.

Fielding what coach Joachim Löw acknowledged was an "emergency squad" amid injuries to a dozen players, Germany dominated in the first half at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park.