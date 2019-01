Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) and French midfielder Kante (R) in a match between France and Argentina in the 2018 World Cup in Rusia at the Kazán Arena on June 30, 2018. EPA- EFE FILE/Julio Muñoz

Argentina's national team will play a friendly against the Czech Republic in Dresden, Germany, on March 26, Argentina's soccer federation (AFA) said Friday.

Four days earlier, on March 22, the Albiceleste will face Venezuela at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.