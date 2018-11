Argentina's players celebrate after defeating Panama during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier match between Panama and Argentina, at the Rommel Fernandez National Stadium, in Panama City, Panama, 13 November 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Argentina has secured a berth in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France by defeating Panama 5-1 on aggregate in an inter-confederation playoff.

Panama needed a miracle comeback after losing 4-0 in Sarandi, Argentina, in the Nov. 8 first leg of this playoff, which pitted the fourth-placed team from the North, Central American and Caribbean qualifying region (CONCACAF) against the third-placed team from the South American qualifying region (CONMEBOL).