Leo Messi (l) of Argentina vies for the ball with Qatar's Karim Boudiaf (r) in their teams' Copa America Group B match on June 23, 2019, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. EFE-EPA/ Jose Mendez

Kun Agüero of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Qatar in their Copa America Group B match on June 23, 2019, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

Kun Agüero (l) of Argentina fires a shot on goal with Qatar goaltender Saad Al-Sheeb (r) defending in their teams' Copa America Group B match on June 23, 2019, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina downed Qatar 2-0 on Sunday on goals by Lautaro Martinez and Sergio "Kun" Aguero, thus moving to the quarterfinals for Group B in Copa America action, the tourney being played in Brazil.

The Argentine squad played acceptably, without any real flashes of brilliance although they controlled the game all the way through and Qatar never really threatened, before 39,100 fans at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil,