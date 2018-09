Paulo Dybala (L) of Argentina in action during a training session at the Stubhub Center in Carson, California, United States, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mike Nelson

Argentina player Mauro Icardi (C) in action during a training session at the Stubhub Center in Carson, California, United States, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mike Nelson

Argentinian players scrimmage during a training session at the Stubhub Center in Carson, California, United States, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mike Nelson

After their disappointing performance in the 2018 World Cup and with an interim coach in charge, Argentina will begin their renewal in Southern California in a friendly against Guatemala.

Coach Lionel Scaloni will present a lineup on Friday that includes many young and inexperienced players with whom he hopes to shape the future national team.