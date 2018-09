Argentine Maximiliano Cavanna in action during a first-round Pool A Volleyball Men's World Championship match between the Dominican Republic and Argentina in Florence, Italy, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Argentina's players celebrate their victory over the Dominican Republic during first-round Pool A action at the Volleyball Men's World Championship in Florence, Italy, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Argentina's players celebrate their victory over the Dominican Republic in first-round Pool A action at the Volleyball Men's World Championship in Florence, Italy, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

The Dominican Republic's Felix Miguel Romero Perez(L) and Henry Omar Tapia Santana (C) in action against Argentine Cristian Poglajen (R) during first-round Pool A play at the Volleyball Men's World Championship in Florence, Italy, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Argentina's Agustin Loser (L) and Cristian Poglajen (C) and the Dominican Republic's Bayron Valdez Peña (R) in action during first-round Pool A play at the Volleyball Men's World Championship in Florence, Italy, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Argentina's players celebrate their victory over the Dominican Republic in first-round Pool A action at the Volleyball Men's World Championship in Florence, Italy, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Argentina has picked up its first win at the Volleyball Men's World Championship, defeating the Dominican Republic 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-15) in first-round action here Friday.

The South Americans needed a victory after losing their opening Pool A match to Belgium 3-1 on Wednesday and took care of business after a closely contested first set at the Mandela Forum in Florence.