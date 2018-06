Argentine national team head coach Jorge Sampaoli reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina in Kazan, Russia, 30 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Argentine national team head coach Jorge Sampaoli reacts during the 2018 World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina in Kazan, Russia, 30 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Argentine national team head coach Jorge Sampaoli during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina in Kazan, Russia, 30 June 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Jorge Sampaoli ruled out stepping down as Argentina's head coach after the Albiceleste's 4-3 defeat Saturday against France in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup Russia.

"Beyond the pain, you need to have courage. The fact I'm here, where I wanted to be, I'm not thinking about" the possibility of resigning, Sampaoli told reporters.