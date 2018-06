Natalia Mendez (2-L) and Maria Jose Vargas (R) of Argentina in action against Jenny Daza (R) and Stefanny Barrios (L) of Bolivia during the women's doubles gold-medal racquetball match at the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Conrrado Moscoso of Bolivia wins the men's singles racquetball gold medal at the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Conrrado Moscoso (R) of Bolivia in action against Mario Mercado of Colombia during racquetball men's singles gold medal match at the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Natalia Mendez (L) and Maria Jose Vargas (R) of Argentina pose with their gold medals after winning gold in racquetball's women's doubles competition at the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Argentina and host Bolivia have swept the racquetball singles and doubles gold medals at the South American Games.

In men's singles at the Sarco Polyfunctional Complex, third-seeded Bolivian Conrrado Moscoso topped fifth-seeded Colombian Mario Mercado in Friday's final by the score of 15-10, 11-5, 15-6.