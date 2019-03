Venezuela's Salomon Rondon (L) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the International friendly soccer between Argentina and Venezuela at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina in action against Venezuela's Yangel Herrera (L) during an International friendly soccer between Argentina and Venezuela at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Venezuela players celebrate the 3-1 lead during an International friendly soccer between Argentina and Venezuela at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Argentina's Lionel Messi during an International friendly soccer between Argentina and Venezuela at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Argentina's national soccer team head coach Lionel Scaloni reacts during an International friendly soccer between Argentina and Venezuela at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Despite having talisman Lionel Messi back in the lineup for the first time since last summer’s World Cup disappointment, Argentina were easily beaten 3-1 by Venezuela in a friendly match on Friday night at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

It was a historic evening for Venezuela, providing a fleeting and superficial escape for the country gripped by a severe political and economic crisis.