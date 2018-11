Buenos Aires, Nov. 15, 2018: The interim coach of Argentina's national soccer team, Lionel Scaloni, said here Thursday that he is uncertain whether the federation will make his appointment permanent. EPA/EFE

"I can't hope for something that doesn't exist today, it's not real, those are all hypotheses," Lionel Scaloni told reporters at a press conference prior to Friday's friendly in Cordoba against Mexico.