Argentina's Tomas Betaglio (R) in action with Chile Jose Hurtado (L) in the final of men's field hockey during the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 06 June 2018. Argentina won the gold medal. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Argentina's Ian Rothbart (R) in action with Chile Axel Troncoso (L) in the final of men's field hockey during the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 06 June 2018. Argentina won the gold medal. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Argentina's players, winners of the gold medal, celebrate the victory in men's field hockey during the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 06 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Argentina's players Gonzalo Merino celebrates after scoring against Chile in the final of men's field hockey during the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 06 June 2018. Argentina won the gold medal. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The Argentine men's field hockey team on Tuesday won the gold medal at the South American Games in Cochabamba after beating Chile 1-0, while Brazil won the bronze medal at the expense of Venezuela.

The only goal of the final match was scored by Argentina's Gonzalo Merino in the 40th minute after a free shot.