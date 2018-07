Argentine Matias Almeyda gives a press conference on June 11, 2018, in Guadalajara, Mexico, to announce that he is stepping down as the Chivas' head coach. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Argentine head coach Ricardo Gareca, who helped lead Peru to its first World Cup finals berth in 36 years, gives a press conference on July 3, 2018, in Lima. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

The head coach of Colombia's national squad, Argentine Jose Pekerman, oversees a World Cup training session on July 2, 2018, at Spartak Stadium in Moscow. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Several potential head coaches are under consideration to rebuild the Argentine national team after its disappointing result at the 2018 World Cup led to the departure of Jorge Sampaoli.

A trio of Argentines - Colombian national team head coach Jose Pekerman; Ricardo Gareca, who led Peru to its first World Cup finals appearance in 36 years; and turnaround specialist Matias Almeyda - are among the top candidates to fill the vacancy.