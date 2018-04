Milan's Lucas Biglia (L) and Torino's Daniele Baselli (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and AC Milan at Olimpico Stadium in Turin, Italy, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia has sustained a back injury less than two months ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, his Serie A club Milan announced on Sunday.

Biglia suffered the injury during Milan's 1-0 defeat against Benevento on Saturday.