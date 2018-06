Defender Gabriel Mercado said Monday that Argentina was "aware of what's at stake" following its 1-1 World Cup tie with Iceland and would perform well against Croatia.

"No one wants to qualify more than us and to put the country in a good position," the 31-year-old Mercado said in a press conference at Argentina's training center in Bronnitsy, a city located about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Moscow.