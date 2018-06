Nigeria's Victor Moses (C) of Nigeria performs a somersault after scoring against Argentina during a World Cup Group D match on Tuesday, June 26, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Argentina's Marcos Rojo carries team captain Lionel Messi on his back after scoring the winning goal against Nigeria in a Group D World Cup match on Tuesday, June 26, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE-EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Lionel Messi (C) and his Argentina teammates celebrate after defeating Nigeria in a Group D World Cup match on Tuesday, June 26, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Argentina needed a goal in the 86th minute to eke out a 2-1 win here Tuesday over Nigeria and advance to the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Coming into the final Group D match with just 1 point after a draw with Iceland and a loss to Croatia, the 2014 World Cup runners-up were facing early elimination from the 2018 tournament.