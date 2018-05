Venezuelan Anrriquelys Barrios (Front) fights with Bolivian Anette Aguilar (Back) during the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 women's judo event in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Colombian Leider Navarro (L) fights with Brazilian David Dias during the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 men's judo event in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Peruvian Luis Angeles (R) fights Bolivian Juan Guzman during the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 men's judo event in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Ecuadorian Estefania Garcia (L) celebrates after defeating Argentinian Virginia Laffeuillade during the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 women's judo event in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Chilean Fernando Zalazar (L) fights with Colombian Juan Bahamon during the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 men's judo event in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Argentina, Peru, Venezuela and Colombia on Monday each won a gold medal in the four fights on the second day of the judo competitions in the 2018 South American Games in Bolivia.

In the under-81kg category for males, Argentine Luis Vega won the gold medal while the silver went to Venezuelan Noel Pena and the bronze to Brazilian Thiago Meneces Pinho and Peruvian Luis Angeles Sotelo.