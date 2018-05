National soccer team star Lionel Messi practices at the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) complex in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernandez

Argentine national soccer team players took time out from their World Cup practices this weekend to watch the Champions League final, which ended with Real Madrid beating Liverpool.

The team's 23 players watched the Spanish club beat the English side 3-1 on Saturday in Kiev for its 13th Champions League title.