Argentina's Savio Eduardo (L) in action during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Iraq, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11 October 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

Argentina's Franco Cervi (L) in action during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Iraq, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11 October 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

Iraqi player Rebin Ghareeb Solaka (C) in action with Argentine player Simeone Giovanni (R) during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Iraq, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11 October 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

Argentina steamrolled Irak 4-0 Thursday in a friendly match played in Saudi Arabia, where the Albiceleste will face archrivals Brazil next week.

Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal in the 18th minute with a header and Roberto Pereyra - who entered the game at the start of the second half - set the score at 2-0 in the 53rd minute.