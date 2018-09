Nicolas Laprovittola of Argentina in action against Mexico on Sept. 14, 2018, during a qualifying game in Mexico City for the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Nicolas Brussino (L) of Argentina in action against Gabriel Giron (R) of Mexico on Sept. 14, 2018, during a qualifying game in Mexico City for the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Gabriel Giron of Mexico (front) in action on Sept. 14, 2018, against Marcos Delia of Argentina (back) during a qualifying game in Mexico City for the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ