A construction with the logo of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in front of the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Jul 1, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Argentina's Ministry of Health recommended that those traveling to Russia for the World Cup get vaccinated against measles before departing, according to a statement from the Football Association of Argentina (AFA) on Wednesday.

"Although vaccination is not a requirement for entering Russia, it is essential that the virus does not return to circulate in Argentina," the ministry said in statement sent to the AFA.