A woman and her children look at a mural of Diego Armando Maradona, as they commemorate 35 years of the goal that the Argentine star scored against England in the Mexico 1986 World Cup, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 22 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A woman cries as she commemorates the 35th anniversary of Diego Armando Maradona's goal against England in the Mexico 86 World Cup, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 22 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

An Argentinos Juniors' fan sings as he commemorates the 35th anniversary of Diego Armando Maradona's goal against England in the Mexico 86 World Cup, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 22 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

People commemorate the 35th anniversary of Diego Armando Maradona's goal against England in the Mexico 86 World Cup, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 22 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Thirty five years after Diego Maradona scored the 'Goal of the Century' against England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Argentinians on Tuesday replayed the moment through their speakers to honor the soccer star who died in November.

The initiative, promoted by the Argentine Football Association (AFA), consisted of shouting the goal at 4.09 pm local time (19:09 GMT), exactly 35 years after 'Pelusa' converted the second of the two goals with which Argentina beat England 2-1.