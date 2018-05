Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain (L) vies for a ball against Haiti's Cristihan (R) during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentina's Cristian Pavon (L) vies for a ball against Haiti's Arcus (R) during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentina's Lionel Messi (2-L) celebrates with Sergio Aguero (L) after the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) celebrates a goal against Haiti during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) in action during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina's Lionel Messi in action during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine superstar striker Lionel Messi did not disappoint his adoring fans in the Albiceleste's send-off game for the World Cup in Russia, scoring a hat trick in a 4-0 victory over Haiti in a friendly at La Bombonera Stadium.

Messi opened the scoring here Tuesday night in the 16th minute by converting a penalty opportunity that had been awarded for Ricardo Ade's hard challenge on Giovani Lo Celso.