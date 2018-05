Russian Ambassador to Argentina Viktor Koronelli signs a collaboration agreement during a meeting with Argentina's Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich (not pictured), at the Ministry's headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAN MERESMAN

The Security Minister of Argentina, Patricia Bullrich, and the Russian ambassador to the country, Viktor Koronelli, signed a cooperation agreement Friday in Buenos Aires to help prevent the presence of soccer hooligans of the South American country at the World Cup.

The signing of the agreement was made in the Ministry of Security before several officials, representatives of the security agencies and the Argentine Football Association.