River Plate fans participate in a massive celebration on Dec. 23, 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, of their club's victory two weeks earlier over crosstown arch-rival Boca Juniors in the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier soccer club tournament. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina finished 2018 with the Copa Libertadores fiasco and started 2019 with nearly 700 people barred from attending soccer matches in an election year in which the government claims to have ended a "perverse system" and critics contend the bans have been implemented in an "arbitrary" manner.

Guillermo Madero, the official in charge of overseeing security at soccer matches, told EFE that the approval of legislation backed by the government put an end to the soccer hooligans by classifying their groups as criminal organizations.