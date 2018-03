Argentina's Lucas Biglia (L) in action against Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini (R) during the international friendly match between Argentina and Italy in Manchester, England, on March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia on Sunday highlighted the importance of ball possession against Spain in their upcoming friendly match, to be played at Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The Milan midfielder praised the Spanish national team as one of the contenders for the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 14, in an interview with the Argentinian Football Association.