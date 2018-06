Goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero (top) of Argentina and Ivan Perisic (bottom) of Croatia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero of Argentina is beaten as Croatia go 2-0 up during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero of Argentina reacts after Croatia scored the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Argentinian national soccer team goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero admitted Friday he was going through very tough times following his costly mistake in the game against Croatia during the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

However, Caballero however said he now wanted to focus on his work and not become a victim.