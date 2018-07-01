Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero on Sunday mourned his country's elimination by France 4-3 from the 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout round.
In a message posted on his Instagram, the Chelsea goalkeeper thanked Argentina's fans for their support.
Argentinian national soccer team goalie Willy Caballero during the team's training session in Bronnitsy, Moscow, Russia, on June 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/Alberto Estevez
