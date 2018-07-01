Argentinian national soccer team goalie Willy Caballero during the team's training session in Bronnitsy, Moscow, Russia, on June 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/Alberto Estevez

Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero on Sunday mourned his country's elimination by France 4-3 from the 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout round.

In a message posted on his Instagram, the Chelsea goalkeeper thanked Argentina's fans for their support.