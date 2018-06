Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) attends his team's training session in Bronnitsy, Russia, on June 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira jr

Argentina's goalkeepers Willy Caballero (R), Nahuel Guzman (L) and Franco Armani (C) attend their team's training session in Bronnitsy, Russia, on June 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira jr

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli leads his team's training session in Bronnitsy, Russia, on June 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira jr

Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) attends his team's training session in Bronnitsy, Russia, on June 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira jr

Argentina defenders Nicolas Otamendi and Gabriel Mercado and midfielder Lucas Biglia rejoined their national team's group training on Sunday, while the squad celebrated the 31st birthday of captain Lionel Messi under the shadow of a difficult 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Messi received congratulations from Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, his teammates and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.