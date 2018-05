Hernan Crespo, the former striker of the Argentina national team, participant in the FIFA world Championships 1998, 2002 and 2006, poses on the pull-out soccer field in front of Saint-Petersburg stadium during his visit in St. Petersburg, Russia, 20 May 2018. The Saint-Petersburg Stadium will host seven FIFA World Cup 2018 matches. EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

At 25 years and one month exactly, Argentina's Daniel Alberto Passarella was the youngest team captain for a national soccer squad to lead his team to a World Cup final victory in 1978.

It was the first of two World Cups he was to help win for Argentina.