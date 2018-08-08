Racing Club's Ricardo Adrian Centurion (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores match played on May 22, 2018, at Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Paulo Fonseca

Racing Club will host River Plate this week in an all-Argentine first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 at Presidente Peron Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The two clubs are heading into Thursday's match after long layoffs.