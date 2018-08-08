Racing Club will host River Plate this week in an all-Argentine first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 at Presidente Peron Stadium in Buenos Aires.
The two clubs are heading into Thursday's match after long layoffs.
Racing Club's Ricardo Adrian Centurion (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores match played on May 22, 2018, at Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Paulo Fonseca
Racing Club will host River Plate this week in an all-Argentine first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 at Presidente Peron Stadium in Buenos Aires.
The two clubs are heading into Thursday's match after long layoffs.