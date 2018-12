Members of Argentine club River Plate arrive at Abu Dhabi Airport to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Argentinian team River Plate arrive to their hotel to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup as champions of Libertadores Cup, in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Members of Argentine club River Plate pose for a photo with UAE officials after arriving at Abu Dhabi Airport to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Argentinian club and Copa Libertadores champion River Plate began on Wednesday its training preparations for the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

After claiming the Copa Libertadores title - the main South American club championship - with a 3-1 victory over arch-rival Boca Juniors Sunday at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, River Plate won a ticket to take part in the Club World Cup held between Dec. 12-22.