River Plate's Ignacio Fernandez leaves the hotel to travel to Dubai to play the FIFA Club World Cup as Champion of Libertadores Cup, in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

River Plate's Rodrigo Mora (L) greets supporters while leaving the hotel to travel to Dubai to play the FIFA Club World Cup as Champion of Libertadores Cup, in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Argentinian club and Copa Libertadores champion River Plate left the Spanish capital Tuesday heading to Dubai, where the squad is set to take part in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

After claiming the Copa Libertadores title – the main South American club championship – with a 3-1 victory over arch-rival Boca Juniors Sunday at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, River Plate won a ticket to take part in the Club World Cup, to be held between Dec. 12-22.