Manchester United's goalkeeper Sergio Romero reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group stage Group A matchday 5 soccer match between Switzerland's FC Basel 1893 and England's Manchester United FC at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, 22 November2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The captain of the Argentinian national team, Lionel Messi (L), participates in a general training for the World Cup of Russia 2018, at the facilities of the Argentinian Football Association (AFA), at the Ezeiza field in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 22 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

The goalkeeper of the Argentine national soccer team in the last two FIFA World Cups, Sergio Romero, on Tuesday suffered an injury on his right knee and will be left out from joining the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"Argentina's goalkeeper, Sergio Romero, will be removed from the list of 23 players who will participate in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The Manchester United player suffered today a joint blockage in his right knee," the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced on its website.