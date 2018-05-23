The goalkeeper of the Argentine national soccer team in the last two FIFA World Cups, Sergio Romero, on Tuesday suffered an injury on his right knee and will be left out from joining the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
"Argentina's goalkeeper, Sergio Romero, will be removed from the list of 23 players who will participate in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The Manchester United player suffered today a joint blockage in his right knee," the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced on its website.