Argentina's Elias Ramirez (right) vies for the ball with Bolivia's Ramiro Vaca during a group stage match in the South American Games' soccer tournament. The match was played on June 1, 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Argentina's Federico Navarro (left) vies for the ball with Bolivia's Edward Hurtado during a group-stage match in the South American Games' soccer tournament. The match was played on June 1, 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Argentina's Gonzalo Desio (center) celebrates after scoring a goal against host Bolivia in a group-stage match of the South American Games' soccer tournament. The game was played on Jun 1, 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Argentina advanced to the semi-finals of the South American Games' soccer tournament with a 1-1 draw here versus host Bolivia.

Gonzalo Desio opened the scoring for the Argentines in the 63rd minute of this Friday night Pool A round-robin match, but Alejandro Barron notched the equalizer for Bolivia 12 minutes later.