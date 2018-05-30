Argentina's fans cheer during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentina's Eduardo Salvio (L) vies for the ball with Haiti's Alex Christian (R) during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

epa06772072 Argentina's player Sergio Aguero (R) celebrates his goal with Lionel Messi (L) during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 May 2018. EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) celebrates a goal against Haiti during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentina's Lionel Messi in action during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

The Argentine soccer team, led by captain Lionel Messi, will travel to Russia to participate in the 2018 World Cup, as well as to Spain and Israel for the pre-championship tour, in a luxurious chartered Airbus A340, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) told Efe on Tuesday.

Argentina's national soccer team, known colloquially as La Albiceleste, bid farewell to its fans with a friendly match against Haiti at the La Bombonera stadium of Buenos Aires, where they won handsomely 4-0, Messi scored 3 goals and Aguero the other.