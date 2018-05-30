The Argentine soccer team, led by captain Lionel Messi, will travel to Russia to participate in the 2018 World Cup, as well as to Spain and Israel for the pre-championship tour, in a luxurious chartered Airbus A340, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) told Efe on Tuesday.
Argentina's national soccer team, known colloquially as La Albiceleste, bid farewell to its fans with a friendly match against Haiti at the La Bombonera stadium of Buenos Aires, where they won handsomely 4-0, Messi scored 3 goals and Aguero the other.