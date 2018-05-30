efe-epaBuenos Aires

The Argentine soccer team, led by captain Lionel Messi, will travel to Russia to participate in the 2018 World Cup, as well as to Spain and Israel for the pre-championship tour, in a luxurious chartered Airbus A340, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) told Efe on Tuesday.

Argentina's national soccer team, known colloquially as La Albiceleste, bid farewell to its fans with a friendly match against Haiti at the La Bombonera stadium of Buenos Aires, where they won handsomely 4-0, Messi scored 3 goals and Aguero the other.