Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia reacts against Guido Pella of Argentina during the second rubber of their Davis Cup World Group playoff tie at Aldo Cantoni Stadium in San Juan, Argentina, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Florencia Blanchero

Santiago Giraldo of Colombia in action against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during the first rubber of their Davis Cup World Group playoff tie at Aldo Cantoni Stadium in San Juan, Argentina, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Florencia Blanchero

Guido Pella (L) of Argentina shakes hands with Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia at the end of the second rubber of their Davis Cup World Group playoff tie at Aldo Cantoni Stadium in San Juan, Argentina, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Florencia Blanchero

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action against Santiago Giraldo of Colombia during the first rubber of their Davis Cup World Group playoff tie at Aldo Cantoni Stadium in San Juan, Argentina, 14 September 2018 EPA-EFE/Florencia Blanchero

Guido Pella of Argentina in action against Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia during the second rubber of their Davis Cup World Group playoff tie at Aldo Cantoni Stadium in San Juan, Argentina, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Florencia Blanchero

Guido Pella of Argentina in action against Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia during the second rubber of their Davis Cup World Group playoff tie at Aldo Cantoni Stadium in San Juan, Argentina, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Florencia Blanchero

Guido Pella met surprisingly stiff resistance from Daniel Elahi Galan but pulled out a 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory here Friday to give Argentina a 2-0 lead over visiting Colombia in that Davis Cup World Group Playoff tie.

The 209th-ranked Galan battled back from a 4-1 deficit in the third set, winning five straight games to stun the world No. 62 and grab a two-set-to-one lead.