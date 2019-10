Argentina's forward Lucas Alario (2-R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the international friendly soccer match against Ecuador at Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, eastern Spain, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

Argentina's Nico Dominguez celebrates after scoring during the international friendly soccer match against Ecuador at Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, eastern Spain, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

Argentina's fans during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Ecuador at Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, eastern Spain, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

Ecuador's players react after the 6-1 goal during the international friendly soccer match against Argentina at Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, eastern Spain, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

Argentina's forward Lucas Alario (C-L) scores during the international friendly soccer match against Ecuador at Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, eastern Spain, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS