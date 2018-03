Argentine national team captain Lionel Messi (left) and injured forward Sergio Agüero attend a training session at the City Football Academy sports complex in Manchester, England, on March 21, 2018. Argentina will take on Italy in a pre-World Cup friendly on March 23 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Argentine national team captain Lionel Messi trains with his teammates at the City Football Academy complex in Manchester, England, on March 21, 2018, in preparation for Argentina's friendly on March 23 against Italy at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Angel Di Maria (d), an attacking midfielder for Argentina's national squad, trains with his teammates at the City Football Academy complex in Manchester, England, on March 21, 2018, in preparation for a friendly on March 23 against Italy at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Argentina's national soccer team will gauge its level here Friday night in a pre-World Cup friendly against an Italian squad in rebuilding mode after failing to qualify for Russia.

It will be the first of two friendlies over a period of five days for FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and the rest of head coach Jorge Sampaoli's men, who will take on Spain on Tuesday night at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.