Chile's Paulo Diaz (L) vies for the ball with Argentina's Sergio Aguero during the Copa America 2019 third-place playoff at Arena Corinthians stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Whitaker

Argentine Paulo Dybala (R) scores against goalkeeper Gabriel Arias during the Copa America 2019 third-place playoff against Chile at Arena Corinthians stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Argentine Lionel Messi (L) and Chile's Gary Medel (C) vie for the ball before getting into a fight during the Copa America 2019 third-place playoff at Arena Corinthians stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Argentine Paulo Dybala (C-L) celebrates with teammates Sergio Aguero (L), Leandro Paredes (2-R) and Lionel Messi (R) after scoring during the Copa America 2019 third-place playoff against Chile at Arena Corinthians stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Whitaker

Argentine players argue with the referee after he gave a red card to Argentine Lionel Messi and Chilean Gary Medel during the Copa America 2019 third-place playoff at Arena Corinthians stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Argentina topped Chile 2-1 here Saturday in the Copa America third-place playoff, getting revenge for a pair of losses in finals despite a controversial red card shown to superstar forward Lionel Messi.

Argentina, which figured to be the more motivated side after losing to Chile in both the 2015 and 2016 finals of this South American championship and feeling that they were robbed in a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the semifinals, jumped out to a two-goal lead before the match at Arena Corinthians turned into an ill-tempered battle of wills.