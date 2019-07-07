Argentina topped Chile 2-1 here Saturday in the Copa America third-place playoff, getting revenge for a pair of losses in finals despite a controversial red card shown to superstar forward Lionel Messi.
Argentina, which figured to be the more motivated side after losing to Chile in both the 2015 and 2016 finals of this South American championship and feeling that they were robbed in a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the semifinals, jumped out to a two-goal lead before the match at Arena Corinthians turned into an ill-tempered battle of wills.