Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone (L) in action against Guatemala's Hector Moreira (R) in the second half of an international friendly at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 September 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Fans of Argentina and Guatemala cheer on their teams during an international friendly at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 September 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Argentine player Giovani Lo Celso (C) in action against Guatemala's Rafael Morales (L) and Carlos Gallardo (R) in the second half of an international friendly at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 September 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Argentina handily defeated Guatemala 3-0 in a friendly in Los Angeles that marked the debut of Lionel Scaloni as the Albiceleste's interim head coach.

All three goals came in the first half, the last of which was scored by Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.