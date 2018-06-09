Argentina's national soccer team brought its stay at Barcelona's training ground, where the players have been warming up for the FIFA World Cup in Russia, to a close on Saturday with a final session.

The pre-competition stint in the city has been something of a home away from home scenario for Lionel Messi, who knows the place well through his long and ongoing career with La Liga club Barcelona, but it has been disastrous for West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini whose World Cup dreams were dashed when he ruptured his cruciate ligament during training on Friday.